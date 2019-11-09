Sunday morning the International Space Station will fly right over your house in a long, mid-altitude pass. That means it should be really easy to see!
At 6:45 Sunday morning the ISS will be visible for five minutes! It will appear 10º above northwest, so head outside a few minutes before then to give your eyes time to adjust and look northwest. The space station will pass over our heads then disappear 21º above southeast reaching a peak elevation of 64º. The horizon is 0º and straight up is 90º, so this will be about 2/3 of the way up in the sky.
The sun will rise at 7:19 Sunday morning, so the sky will still be dark enough at 6:45 to see the ISS. While there will be a few clouds in the sky, there won't be many. Most of you should have an unobstructed view of the International Space Station! If you capture a picture of it, send it to us on social media using the links at the top of this page.