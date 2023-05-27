Two of the three days of this holiday weekend end up being dry, including today. Even though we have a lot of high clouds moving in this afternoon, there is a lot of dry air near the lower levels of the atmosphere due to our North wind from high pressure to our North. Still, there is a low pressure coming onto the East coast off the Atlantic Ocean and that Low will bring some rain into our area starting tomorrow.
The low is also bringing in the high clouds today, but we likely won't see any rain from it until Sunday. Even so, you'll notice that a lot of this rain is pretty light.
As the rain moves over our area, it will still have to battle a little bit of dry air, so it will continue to be mostly light wherever it ends up falling through the day.
You'll also notice that data struggles to get that over our area. While the rain likely will reach over most of our area, it should be pretty scattered in addition to it being very light.
Rain totals are not very impressive either. There could be a couple locations that may be able to reach around 0.2", but most will receive less than that as the light rain and lots of cloud cover moves over our area.
We will end up drying out once again for Memorial Day itself, with more highs in the low 80s.