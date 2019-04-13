Most of our area is still under a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe weather Sunday. An Enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) is still positioned east of us indicated stronger storms are more likely east of here.
Strong wind will be the main threat. The image below shows model data indicating gusts will reach 40-50 mph early Sunday as the first round of storms moves through. Hail will also be possible in these storms, especially in the first wave we will look at below.
That first wave of storms will start around 3-4 AM and continue until about 8 or 9 AM.
These storms will have heavy rain and gusty wind. Hail is also possible, so thunderstorm warnings are not out of the question. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings in case any are issued.
Around 8-9 AM the rain and storms stop and we have several dry hours. In fact, it looks like the sun peaks out. That will help to destabilize the atmosphere, but all the rain from the morning will make it tough to have very strong storms in the afternoon.
That being said some strong storms are still possible, but they will be very isolated. Not all of you will see this second wave, but strong wind, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible in these thunderstorms that pop up.
In total 1"-2" of rain will be possible Sunday, but most of that will come from the first wave. Flash flooding will be possible in area prone to flash flooding or where you still have standing water from yesterday's storms.