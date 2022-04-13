The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for much of our area until 11 PM (Eastern).
Isolated tornadoes are possible here tonight as a line of strong storms moves through. Take time now to establish where your safe place is so you can go there quickly when a warning is issued later. Remember, a WATCH means you need to be watching the weather, paying close attention because conditions are ripe for tornado development. A WARNING means the tornado is happening or will happen at any moment and you must seek shelter. Your safe place is the lowest level of your home in the most interior space, away from windows. Turn the volume up on your TV so you can still hear us and make sure your phone is with you and is charged. Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 80 mph will also be possible in these areas tonight.