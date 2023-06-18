The National Hurricane Center has given this cluster of storms a 90% chance of developing into a named tropical cyclone in the next two days. They are also keeping an eye on the storm system immediately to the east of this one.

Below is the NHC's discussion of these storms highlighted on the map: 

Showers and thunderstorms have become better organized in 
association with a broad area of low pressure located several 
hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.  Environmental 
conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a 
tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form over the 
next day or so.  This system is forecast to move westward at 15 to 
20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic with further 
development through the middle part of the week.

The next name on the list is Bret; if these storms continue to develop and get a name, we will let you know. Here's the full list of tropical cyclone names for the Atlantic basin this year with their pronunciations: 

Arlene ar-LEEN

Bret bret

Cindy SIN-dee

Don dahn

Emily EH-mih-lee

Franklin FRANK-lin

Gert gert

HAIR-uld

Idalia ee-DAL-ya

Jose ho-ZAY

Katia KAH-tyah

Lee lee

Margot MAR-go

Nigel NY-juhl

Ophelia o-FEEL-ya

Philippe fee-LEEP

Rina REE-nuh

Sean shawn

Tammy TAM-ee

Vince vinss

Whitney WHIT-nee

