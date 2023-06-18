The National Hurricane Center has given this cluster of storms a 90% chance of developing into a named tropical cyclone in the next two days. They are also keeping an eye on the storm system immediately to the east of this one.
Below is the NHC's discussion of these storms highlighted on the map:
Showers and thunderstorms have become better organized in association with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form over the next day or so. This system is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic with further development through the middle part of the week.
The next name on the list is Bret; if these storms continue to develop and get a name, we will let you know. Here's the full list of tropical cyclone names for the Atlantic basin this year with their pronunciations:
Arlene ar-LEEN
Bret bret
Cindy SIN-dee
Don dahn
Emily EH-mih-lee
Franklin FRANK-lin
Gert gert
HAIR-uld
Idalia ee-DAL-ya
Jose ho-ZAY
Katia KAH-tyah
Lee lee
Margot MAR-go
Nigel NY-juhl
Ophelia o-FEEL-ya
Philippe fee-LEEP
Rina REE-nuh
Sean shawn
Tammy TAM-ee
Vince vinss
Whitney WHIT-nee