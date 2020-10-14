It's that time of year when we go pick a pumpkin then carve a neat design in it. This is a fun opportunity to get creative and to showcase something you are interested in. This year the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has some awesome ideas for anyone interested in weather or oceans.
Click here to see their printable designs, including a tornado! Here are some other fun and easy weather ideas that you could draw and carve yourself:
- a cloud
- the sun
- lightning bolt
- rain drops
- snowflake
- umbrella
- the moon
- stars
If you decide to carve one of these or if you have another idea, send us a picture on social media! You can find me using the links at the top of this post.