Being born and raised right here in Louisville and a graduate of Butler Traditional High School in Shively, Bryce grew up with the constant changes in weather that comes with living in the Ohio Valley. He first got interested in weather at a very young age watching WDRB growing up and having countless memories of tornadoes, snow storms, and record floods in the Louisville area. His passion for weather and to keep the community safe is deeply rooted here in his hometown.
Bryce has his degree in Professional Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University where he graduated in 2021. During Bryce’s time at Mississippi State, he was able to gain experience in dealing with severe weather year-round. While still in college, Bryce started his career at WTVA in Tupelo, MS where he helped cover tornado outbreaks, hurricanes, snow storms, and even gained experience storm chasing in Dixie Alley.
Outside of work and TV, Bryce is an avid UK and Mississippi State fan and enjoys watching college sports, being outdoors, and spending time with friends and family. Bryce is always out and about around the area so you’ll likely see him at popular places around the Louisville area!
Bryce on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BryceJonesWx
Bryce on Twitter - https://twitter.com/BryceJonesWx