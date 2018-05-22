Grayson County Schools to launch tip line to report inappropriat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grayson County Schools to launch tip line to report inappropriate behavior and bullying

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grayson County Schools is launching an anonymous tip line for reporting safety issues. including inappropriate behavior.

Four teachers in the district have been arrested in the past year for alleged relationships with students. Now, Superintendent Doug Robinson is detailing a plan being put in place to prevent future issues.

In an open letter to the community, he writes that for the 2018-19 school year, the tip line will be available to report bullying, inappropriate behavior and mental health issues. it will also be a suicide crisis line. Robinson said other resources are also being considered for students, families and staff.

Robinson writes that he believes that "in any community there should be two safe havens - church and schools. And right now, some are doubting that Grayson County Schools should be included on that short list."

The letter promises to work to rebuild trust with families and the community.

He said the district will "take a variety of additional steps to increase awareness, as well as strengthen professional development in the areas of ethics, student interaction and professional relationships, and appropriate technology use."

Training for staff and teachers will be held before school begins this fall on a more stringent Code of Ethics.

Robinson also writes that "Every member of our staff undergoes a thorough federal and state background check." He promises that school officials will maintain communication with students, teachers and staff. And he promises to aggressively pursue any allegation.

Here is a copy of the letter:

