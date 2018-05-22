Grayson County Schools to launch tip line to report inappropriate behavior and bullying

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

A judicial conduct commission says it identified at least 29 instances of judicial ethics violations.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High School

Police say she screamed -- and he ran.

POLICE: Louisville woman awoke to man sexually fondling her in her home

A Georgetown family woke up Monday to find a bobcat hanging out on the porch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grayson County Schools is launching an anonymous tip line for reporting safety issues. including inappropriate behavior.

Four teachers in the district have been arrested in the past year for alleged relationships with students. Now, Superintendent Doug Robinson is detailing a plan being put in place to prevent future issues.

In an open letter to the community, he writes that for the 2018-19 school year, the tip line will be available to report bullying, inappropriate behavior and mental health issues. it will also be a suicide crisis line. Robinson said other resources are also being considered for students, families and staff.

Robinson writes that he believes that "in any community there should be two safe havens - church and schools. And right now, some are doubting that Grayson County Schools should be included on that short list."

The letter promises to work to rebuild trust with families and the community.

He said the district will "take a variety of additional steps to increase awareness, as well as strengthen professional development in the areas of ethics, student interaction and professional relationships, and appropriate technology use."

Training for staff and teachers will be held before school begins this fall on a more stringent Code of Ethics.

Robinson also writes that "Every member of our staff undergoes a thorough federal and state background check." He promises that school officials will maintain communication with students, teachers and staff. And he promises to aggressively pursue any allegation.

Here is a copy of the letter:

