This will be a great week to try to see the International Space Station! The first sighting opportunity is tomorrow morning at 5:11. Look for it to appear 19º above southwest and be visible for three minutes.
The Sunday morning flyover and others later in the week happen early in the morning, which will help ensure better sky conditions since rain and storms will pop up mostly in the afternoon this week. Sunday the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear at 5:11 AM, so you should have no trouble spotting the station!
If Sunday morning doesn't work for you, there are plenty of other chances this week. The list below comes from NASA's webpage Spot the Station which shows you when and where to look for the station.
If you get a picture of the space station flying over our area, you can share that with us on social media! The links to my social media profiles are at the top of this page. Happy looking!