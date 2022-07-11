LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rides and attractions are returning for the Hardin County Fair this week.
The fair begins the night of Monday, July 11, and runs through Saturday, July 16.
Exhibits and events include many displays of artwork and crafts, the annual horse show, a demolition derby and truck pulls, beauty pageants, motor sports and the carnival.
This is the 58th year of the Hardin County Fair and organizers said it's a great way to showcase the talent of the community and have some fun.
"It's a great opportunity for us to showcase our partners in the community," Fair Board President Marty Fulkerson said.
Rides and attractions are open from 6-10 p.m. nightly. Admission is $12.
