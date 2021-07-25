LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ACE Project held an event Sunday, celebrating more than a dozen kids and their new businesses.
"I feel like just a mamma bear. I'm so happy and overwhelmed, I'm so proud of these kids," said Rose Smith, Founder and CEO of The ACE Project.
ACE, the Academy of Child Entrepreneurship, is a year-long program that provides school-aged kids resources and opportunities to create businesses of their own, according to Smith.
It teaches them everything from leadership to financing, with the help of some partnerships with area businesses.
"If you just give the youth a chance and give them opportunities, they will far exceed our expectations because that's what these youth did for me," said Smith.
Smith had 17 graduates this year, some as young as nine, all of whom showcased their new ventures during the celebration.
"I feel proud of myself, I feel I did the most that I could," said Mariah Poarch, a nine-year-old who started Riah Natural Beauty Hair Care.
Poarch and other kids involved all agree the program taught them a great deal.
"It was actually harder than I thought because I have to work harder each day," said Poarch. "Because I was like 'I'm just going to let my mom do the rest' but I was like 'No, because if I made up the business I've got to do it.'"
"It teaches you a whole lot of stuff about how to make it, how to be a professional," said Aryn Butler, who started Tiny Baths at 10 years old.
Smith says she was inspired to start ACE in honor of her son Corey Crowe, who was killed in 2014.
Fifteen of the 17 kids in the program have been personally impacted by gun violence, so she hopes this program marks a positive in their life.
"It would give them something to do. This, right here, instead of thinking about the negativity, hearing the gunshots and hearing all that," said Smith. "They get in their space and they work on their products and they're having a smile."
It's inspired graduates to think about their future business goals.
"I want to expand my business, like put more stuff in it," said Butler.
"To get farther and farther to where I'll have my own store, my own company," Poarch added.
Smith hopes their dreams never stop.
"I think that's what ACE allows them to have is dream, and vision, and hope," said Smith. "It allows them to have hope."
Smith wants to continue the program, but first needs to secure more funding.
To learn more about the ACE Project, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.