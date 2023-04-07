LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Easter tradition will return to Frankfort Avenue this weekend.
The 29th annual Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade will get started around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in front of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. The parade will end at Pope Street.
The day will be filled with homemade floats, performances, antique cars and trucks, candy and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
The most creative floats and parade participants will also be competing to win the "Good Ears" award.
The parade is free and open to everyone.
