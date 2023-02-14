LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Here's a chance to showcase your artwork in Louisville's City Hall.
Metro Council and Louisville Visual Art are accepting applications for the 5th annual Art in City Hall Exhibition.
The program invites artists to submit original 2-D works of art by Feb. 27. All artwork must be original and must be ready for hanging.
Up to five artists will be chosen.
The artwork will be displayed from March 2023 through Feb. 2024 in the entrance lobby, hallways and public spaces.
Each artist selected to participate in the exhibition will receive a $500 honorarium.
Specifications
- All artwork must be original and two-dimensional.
- Outside dimensions of artwork (including frames) must not be smaller than 24 x 24 in. and must not exceed 60 x 60 in.
- All artwork must be framed, stretched or mounted to durable material, and ready for hanging with D-ring hangers, wire, or equivalent.
- Artists are responsible for transportation and delivery of selected artworks to City Hall by designated date and for pick up by a designated date at the conclusion of the exhibition.
- Artworks submitted for consideration must be available throughout the duration of the exhibition, March – February 2024.
If you have any questions regarding the program, please contact Keith Waits at keith@louisvillevisualart.org or call (502) 584-8166.
