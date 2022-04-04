LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Dental of Kentucky is auctioning off six rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle to support Louisville organizations.
Beginning Monday, the public can purchase a $100 raffle ticket to win the following six bottles of Pappy Van Winkle:
- Old Rip Van Winkle, 10 year
- Van Winkle Special Reserve, 12 year
- Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye, 13 year
- Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 15 year
- Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 20 year
- Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 23 year
Each ticket will benefit the Louisville Urban League and University of Louisville football athletics, according to a news release. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets you can purchase, and 2,000 tickets will be sold.
The winner will be drawn on Tuesday, April 19, at noon on Delta Dental of Kentucky's Facebook page. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.