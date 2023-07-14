LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd is inviting the public to help "Stuff the Ambulance" ahead of the school year.
The event is happening on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The ambulance will be in the Baptist Health Floyd parking lot in New Albany. People are asked to bring everything from tissues and disinfectant wipes to pencils, crayons and markers.
The donations will be delivered to area schools by ambulance. The event is set to include food trucks, inflatables and face painting.
