LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Hardin is expanding its COVID-19 testing hours.
Starting on Monday, Jan. 3, the testing site at the Towne Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.
It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The new hours for the testing site on Financial Drive are Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
Test results at this location will be available within 24 to 48 hours. Appointments are not necessary, but are recommended in order to reduce the wait times.
