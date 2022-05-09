LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Bardstown Road is one of the most popular roads in Louisville and it has seen many changes over the years.
A new beautification project is set to begin later this week.
The $1.5 million project is based on a road safety study conducted in 2018 with a focus on pedestrian safety. It’s a joint effort with resident fundraising, KYTC and Metro Public Works.
A meeting Monday night unveiled the new plans for the road which will include bump-outs for easier turning, road repaving from Broadway to Bonnycastle Avenue and the addition for 250 trees. Many of larger trees will be on the east side of the road and smaller trees will be on the west to avoid powerlines.
“I really think this is a game changer. It is the kind of thing that people are going to look at and they are going to be able see change,” said Eighth District Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong.
While much will be added, some things will be taken away. That lane light system with the “Xs” and arrows will be gone – along with large telephone poles.
“People come here and have never seen those in their life so it just adds to the chaos so overall we're just trying to bring the chaos down,” said Ben Botkins, founder of the group Friends of Bardstown Road and also owner of the Bellwether Hotel. “We have got to prioritize the pedestrian in order to be viable in the future.”
More crosswalks will also be added. On average, nine people a year are hit by vehicles on Bardstown Road. Botkins says street lighting is a huge priority but is not part of the recent project.
Crime along Bardstown Road has also increased – including violent crimes and shootings. Rent has also increased.
“We have tiny store fronts, we have bigger store fronts, there is a lot to offer, there is still a lot of vacancies. There is a lot of businesses that are parked because tenants couldn't find anyone else,” said Botkins.
Councilwoman Chambers Armstrong says the safety plan has been a public input process for more than two years and it only makes sense to start it as soon as possible.
It's expected to be completed by the fall.
“This is single biggest incoming-producing corridor in the city of Louisville so it is really important for the city as a whole that we maintain it,” said Chambers Armstrong.
