LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning Kentucky residents about scammers out to take advantage of storm victims.
According to a news release, contractors have also been warned about storm chasers "who are willing to pay local construction companies substantial amounts of money to use a local business’s established name, reputation, and phone so they can masquerade as a local business."
Contractors who have agreed to let others use their name regret their decision once unsatisfied customers begin calling.
When hiring a contractor, officials said it's always a good idea to get, at least, three or four quotes. Never pay for a job in advance and get a written contract that specifies the price and the work to be done.
Pay by credit card whenever possible to provide a layer of additional protection if a charge is in dispute.
Additional Tips:
- Know your rights and responsibilities as provided by the state Attorney General. Kentucky residents can contact the Kentucky Attorney General’s office at ag.ky.gov or call 502-696-5300.
- Businesses must be licensed. Contact the Revenue Commission at 502.574.4860 to check out a company’s licensure.
- Many municipalities require a solicitation permit if salespeople go door-to-door. Verify that they need to have a permit by contacting your local Township or Municipality or call Permits & Licensing at 502-574-3321
- While most roofing contractors abide by the law, be careful allowing someone you do not know to inspect your roof. An unethical contractor may actually create damage to get work.
- Try to get at least three or four quotes from contractors, and insist that payments be made to the company, not an individual.
- Do not pay for the job in advance. Be wary of any contractor who demands full or half payment upfront.
- Resist high-pressure sales tactics, such as the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot.
- Get a written contract that specifies the price, the work to be done, the amount of liability insurance coverage maintained by the contractor, and a time frame. Require a copy of their current certificate of insurance.
- For general questions or complaints related to insurance, contact your state’s Department of Insurance. Kentucky residents can visit insurance.ky.gov or call 502-564-3630.
- Pay by credit card, if possible; you may have additional protection if there’s a problem.
- If you suspect a company may be price gouging necessary goods or services due to this disaster, report the business to BBB and the Attorney General’s office.
- Beware of FEMA imposters. In the past, scammers impersonate FEMA to try to scam consumers. Remember that FEMA does not charge for inspections and they always wear ID badges. If you are still unsure, check with FEMA first at fema.gov or call 202-646-2500.
