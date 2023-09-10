LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local first responders and their families gathered at the Cathedral of the Assumption Sunday to honor men and women serving our community as well as those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Fire Department, Emergency Services, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and many other first responders took part in the ceremony.
The event coincided with the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.
The cathedral's director said it is only fitting to recognize the extraordinary dedication to the public servants who quietly exemplify the noblest virtues of our faith.
