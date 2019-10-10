NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Donuts, chicken and dumplings and tradition can mean only one thing this time of year: It's Harvest Homecoming season in New Albany, Indiana.
The fall festival's booth days started Thursday morning and will run through Sunday. Booth days give people the opportunity to walk the streets of downtown New Albany and enjoy local crafts and food.
The weeklong festival kicked off with the annual Harvest Homecoming Parade last weekend and includes dozens of events. People can also enjoy rides and take in concerts on the riverfront Friday and Saturday night.
"Basically, it's just tradition. We come every year," Katie and Chad Sutton said. "We try to come on Thursdays. We take off work and come on the first day. It just seems to be less crowded and good weather. We just come for food and fun."
The festival wraps up Sunday, Oct. 13.
