LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Renovations are complet on Market Street in downtown New Albany, after the city fast-tracked the project.
Sidewalks were widened and seating areas were improved during the overhaul. City representatives say the improvements were accelerated, so they would be ready for New Albany's upcoming Harvest Homecoming Oct. 5 through 13.
The roughly $1 million project was funded by a Horseshoe Foundation grant.
The work started in the spring between State Street and Pearl Street. It finished this week, and showcases a refreshed look with painted buildings, a redesigned median and new lighting.
Construction wrapped up relatively quickly, but Mayor Jeff Gahan admits that some businesses in the area were inconvenienced. He thanked them for their patience Thursday morning.
"We have turning lanes now in the median," he said. "It allows more smooth (traffic) flow. Business owners are very happy. It's much more conducive to people coming down to New Albany walking and driving. It's a very inviting place."
The iconic "cheese and fork" sculpture has also been relocated down the street to the corner of State Street and Market Street.
Along with all of the new aesthetic features, the city also added turning lanes to the street to improve traffic flow.
