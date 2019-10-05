NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Harvest Homecoming is underway, and Saturday's parade served as one of the most important parts of the annual event.
People lined the streets of downtown New Albany, Indiana, for the parade, which featured elaborate floats, vintage cars and live music.
After the parade, spectators were able to see the floats up close at Bicentennial Park.
Harvest Homecoming runs through Sunday, Oct. 13. The celebration includes rides, a dog show, pumpkin decorating and more. Craft and food booth days begin Oct. 10.
For more information, visit the festival's official website.
