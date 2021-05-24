LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? Caesars Southern Indiana is hiring.
The casino is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Thursday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caesars said it's hiring both full- and part-time positions at its casino, hotel and restaurants.
Applicants will stay in their cars as they go through the casino valet for the interview process. Some job offers will be given on the spot. They'll also be given a $10 Kroger gift card and a Caesars swag bag just for applying.
