LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Louisville Veterans Day Parade takes place Saturday, November 6th at Southeast Christian Church.
The parade in reverse will happen from 11:00 - 3:00 p.m. Just like in 2020, the public will drive past the parade units, which will be stationary in the church parking lot.
Attendees are being encouraged to decorate their vehicles and dress up. The first 100 vehicles will be given American flags to wave along the route.
It's also a chance to support and donate to the Woody Williams Foundation,
an organization that recognizes and serves Gold Star families. (A Gold Star family member is someone who has lost a family member who was serving in the U.S. military.)
"We build Gold Star memorial monuments across the U.S. to help honor those families and connect them to communities who may not know the other families that live in the communities," said Cindy Stonebraker with the Woody Williams Foundation.
The community is encouraged to decorate vehicles with flags and positive messages for the veterans.
