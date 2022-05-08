LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Latino Council hosted a Cinco de Mayo celebration at Fourth Street Live! on Sunday.
"Well, I think we're the only city in the country that celebrates Cinco de Mayo the Sunday after the Kentucky Derby," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said during the ceremony.
This year was the first time the event since the pandemic, which is typically held the Sunday after Derby.
Beyond the music and dance performances, children could enjoy balloon animals, face painting and piñatas.
Organizers said support for the event grows each year.
"We're real proud of that fact that we've done this event to promote the Latinx community here in Louisville — and it's been wonderful because the people have really responded," Adolfo Ben Ruiz, the co-founder of the Louisville Latino Council said.
Around 2,000 people attended the Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.