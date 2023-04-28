LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local dogs will dash to the finish line this weekend during their very own Derby.
Club K9 Dog Park & Bar is hosting its second annual Doggie Derby from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday at its location on Taylorsville Road.
Registration for the Derby Dog Dash race starts at 2:30 p.m.
There will also be a Derby hat contest for pups and their humans, a dog CPR class, vendors and more. Prizes include t-shirts, bar coupons and bandanas donated by City Paw Bandanas.
There will also be a bourbon raffle, Derby-themed cocktails and food trucks.
The event benefits Pets4Life, a Louisville nonprofit that helps pet owners in underprivileged areas from surrendering their pets to shelters.
Humans must be 18 or older to attend, and dogs have to be over four months old and up-to-date on all vaccines. Proof of vaccination is required via email, an upload to Club K9's website, or by bringing records to the event. Proof of vaccination is required for any visit or membership to Club K9.
For more information about Club K9, details about becoming a member, or to submit vaccination records for Saturday's event or any future visits, click here.
For more information about Pets4Life Louisville, click here.
