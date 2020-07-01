LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) took over operations in Oldham County on Wednesday, a move that should save some people money in the long run.
MSD purchased Oldham County Environmental Authority's wastewater collection and treatment system in November 2019. As of Wednesday, MSD will be in charge of more than 6,000 customers in the county.
Rates will remain the same through August 2022 because of a contract with a third-party service, but MSD plans to lower rates by $10 when the contact expires.
Judge Executive David Voegele calls that a win for the county.
This change does not include residents of La Grange, Kentucky, who are under a different service.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.