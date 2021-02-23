LOUISVILLE ZOO -- SEAL PUP - 1-28-2021.jpg

It's a boy! The Louisville Zoo's gray seal pup born a month ago is a boy, and the public will soon get a chance to suggest names. Jan. 28, 2021  Image courtesy Louisville Zoo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are just a few hours left to help name the Louisville Zoo's seal pup.

The three names you can choose from are Noaa, Oban and Finsbay.

The gray seal pup was born in December.

Anyone wanting to weigh in on the pup's name can donate $5 and vote on the zoo's website. The money raised from the votes will be used towards the care and feeding of the pup.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The winning name will be announced on Thursday at 10 a.m. on the zoo's Facebook page.

