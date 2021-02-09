LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Animal lovers can now watch the new "seal cam" at the Louisville Zoo.
In a release, the zoo says it's a great way to check in on the gray seal pup at the Glacier Run exhibit sponsored by T-Mobile. The camera shows the area where the pup lives with his mother Rona. The habitat includes a private pool and a few balls and toys.
The seal pup has been weaned from his mom and is now perfecting his swimming skills. He will soon be learning to train with keepers at Glacier Run.
"Being able to virtually follow the pup, and watching the process as the pup graduates to the exhibit pool with our other seals should be a fun and educational experience for our guests," said Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak in the release. "Moreover, being able to provide this webcam is the perfect way to help further our mission, which is to better the bond between people and our planet."
Help the Zoo Name the Pup
Fans of the zoo can also help name the gray seal pup. Three names have been chosen by Glacier Run keepers. Guests can vote for their favorite name through 11:59 p.m. on February 23 at LouisvilleZoo.org/vote for a minimum requested donation of $5. Guests can also vote for their favorite name by dropping dollars and coins at a display at the front of the zoo. The money raised will go toward the care and feeding of the pup. A winning name will be announced live on the Zoo's Facebook page on February 25 at 10 a.m.
The three names the public can vote on are:
Finsbay (Fins-bee)
Glacier Run keeper Tracy Unger put forth this name and based her recommendation on the fact that the natural habitat for gray seals includes the coasts of the Northern Atlantic Ocean including Scotland. Finsbay is a town in a group of islands in that area that is rich with fish that are seal favorites. Finsbay is located south of the island of Rona, which is the origin of his mother's name.
Oban (Oh-bn)
Glacier Run keeper Anna Stradley is recommending a name based on the Scottish Sea Life Center in Oban, Scotland, which became involved in seal conservation and rescue in 1980. The center closed in 2018.
Noaa (No-uh)
Glacier Run keeper Drew Koch based his name choice on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an agency that works to keep the public informed of the changing environment. NOAA's roots date back to the 1800's and is America's first conservation agency.
The zoo also does "Rona Pup Update" videos on Saturday that can be found on its youtube page.
Eight seal pups have been born at the Louisville Zoo including twin pups in 1979. Rona's pregnancy was part of a breeding plan coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to maintain the genetic diversity of managed animal populations.
