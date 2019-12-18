LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's official. West Louisville's new YMCA is open and hoping to impact the community and its residents.
State, local and business dignitaries were part of a ribbon-cutting and dedication Wednesday for the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA off West Broadway. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear helped unveil the more than 77,000 square foot building.
The $33.5 million investment includes a state of the art fitness center, 25 meter swimming pool, gymnasium, classrooms, modern locker rooms, an indoor track, a tech center for teens and a kids' club that offers childcare while members exercise.
The facility focuses on easy access to healthy choices for the area including Russell neighborhood resident Jackie Floyd.
"They were talking about life expectancy for residents in the west end, which really shocked me," Floyd said. "It's 10 years less for residents in other parts of the county. That's not fair. This facility will help us improve our health."
YMCA of Greater Louisville CEO Steve Tarver says it the new branch will help make a difference. "The choices people make are the choices people have. Everybody doesn't have access to healthy choices. We want to expand that access."
The building is expected to serve around 20,000 visitors. It offers Republic Bank banking services and financial literacy courses, Norton Healthcare services, Pro Rehab physical therapy, Family & Children's Place for support & counseling, Gilda's Club and Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer.
A reduced membership is available for some members who meet the requirements. They do have to apply.
