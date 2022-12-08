LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dolly Parton is bringing her Imagination Library to Bullitt County.
All children from birth to age 5 are eligible to sign up for the program. Each month, a new book will be mailed to their home.
There will be four chances for families to register in person at library branches across the county: Dec. 12 at the Central Library, Jan. 12 at the Hillview branch, Jan. 19 at the Nichols branch, and Jan. 26 at the Mt. Washington branch.
All registration events will be held from 5-7 p.m.
