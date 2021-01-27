LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than 24 hours after the new "Masks for Kids" initiative was announced in Louisville, a big donation was made in the push to keep children safe from COVID-19.
Christopher 2X and his organization Game Changers announced Wednesday that someone has donated 132,000 disposable masks for children in Jefferson County Public Schools. The donor is also giving 3,000 small bottles of hand sanitizer and another 200 bottles of large refill bottles.
The distribution of the items is scheduled to begin in the spring.
2X says the campaign caught the eye of the donor, who is not known yet. The "Masks for Kids" campaign emphasizes the importance of mask wearing and ensuring that children have access to clean masks.
The donor will be revealed during a news conference with Jefferson County Public Schools and 2x on Monday.
Mask donations can also be dropped off at any of the 10 YMCA locations in the region, now through mid-March, for children in Louisville.
