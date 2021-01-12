LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Motor Vehicle Branch in downtown Louisville is moving to a new location.
The current location in the Fiscal Court Building will be closed Jan. 15, Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 for the move, the Jefferson County Clerk's Office said in a news release.
The closure means there will be no in-person services, but other needs can be addressed at other branch locations, online or over the phone. Click here to be redirected to the clerk's office website for additional information.
The new branch will be located at 200 South Fifth Street, Suite 228 S, which is on the second floor of the First Trust Centre.
It will open for normal work hours starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
