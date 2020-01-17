COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A drug-sniffing dog is credited with the arrest of an Indiana man who police say tried to hide meth in his pants.
In a release, the Columbus Police Department says an officer pulled over 62-year-old Harold Jordan for a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. A police K-9 was called to the scene at 16th and California Streets. The dog alerted officers that there were narcotics in the car.
Officers say they searched Jordan's clothing and found almost 58 grams of meth hidden in his sweatpants. He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and is facing felony charges of dealing and possessing meth.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.