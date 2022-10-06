LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first of three different Pop-up Beer Gardens events will begin Friday.
Olmstead Parks Conservancy is hosting the event from 5-8 p.m. at Tyler Park.
This is the second year of the event, which features beer from West Sixth Brewing, music, food trucks and lawn games. Guests are encourages to bring a chair and enjoy music and great company.
The goal of the event, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy said, is to bring people together in the parks and share updates on improvements to them.
"Last year’s event at Seneca Park brought together a nice group to enjoy the park and the special activities, and to learn about Olmsted’s work in the community," Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said. "I’m looking forward to another great day of community building."
There will also be two other pop-up beer garden events this month. One is on Oct. 14 at Seneca Park, and the other is on Oct. 21 at Shelby Park.
