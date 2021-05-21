LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of golfers hit the links Friday in honor of two Louisville siblings killed on vacation.
Last December, a car hit and killed 6-year-old Addie and 4-year-old Baylor Kirchgessner while they were playing putt-putt golf with their family in Panama City Beach, Florida.
The siblings' family hosted the Bear and Buddy golf tournament at Elk Run in Jeffersonville in hopes of raising around $100,000 for projects like a library remodel and new playground.
"We kind of set up the foundation to support our kids' heroes, the people that inspired them," Lauren Kirchgessner, the mother of the children, said. "Baylor always wanted to be a firefighter, so that was natural. And during the accident, the first responders and firefighters and police officers did so much for us, so we definitely want to give back to them."
"Addie was an avid reader and loved school," Kirchgessner said. "So we thought teachers, libraries, books. All that, she would love."
After a relative started a GoFundMe page, the Kirchgessners created the foundation.
