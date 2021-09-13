LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents are being offered free radon test kits due to a partnership with Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and MOVE Real Estate Group.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that is inert, colorless and odorless. Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. More than 21,000 lung cancer-related deaths a year are attributed to exposure to radon.
There are trace amounts of radon in the atmosphere, but it disperses rapidly, so it's typically not a health issue for people outdoors. Radon exposure typically occurs inside homes, schools and workplaces.
"Nearly one in every 15 homes has high levels of radon gas and the homeowner is completely unaware," Kristy Dugan with MOVE Real Estate Group said in a news release.
A radon test kit typically costs around $125.
The U.S. Surgeon General's Office said homes should be tested every two years or anytime structural changes are made to a home.
To request a free radon test kit, click here or call(502-262-1090. Deliveries take around two weeks.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.