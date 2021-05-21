LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville youth volleyball team is set for AAU Nationals after a match against a group of self-professed biker chicks Friday night.
The Metro Parks Volleyball Academy (MPVA) U18 team played the Louisville Chrome Divas in a match hosted at R Place Pub Eats in Lyndon. The event doubled as a fundraiser to help the 12-member team get to nationals in Orlando, Florida, next month.
When the Chrome Divas, a group of 29- to 60-year-old women who ride motorcycles, heard about the team of 15- to 18-year-old girls, they wanted to help.
"They're trying so hard to work for volleyball scholarships," Gail Nevitt said. "We know that they're not a highly funded group like some of the other leagues and we just felt like we could come in and make a difference. It just tugged at our heartstrings so we wanted to make them our girls."
MPVA, a club created for girls pursuing sports with a cost-efficient price, is appreciative of the support as they vie for a trip to nationals.
"It means a lot because we're a small club and having so many people come like they know about us," 17-year-old team member Jayda Green said. "That feels good."
MPDVA defeated the Chrome Divas, and organizers say they met their fundraising goal of $5,000.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.