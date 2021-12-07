LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday was a special day for a special do: University of Louisville Hospital's trauma therapy dog, Roo, just turned 2.
Roo has been with the trauma team since she was 8 months old. She celebrated her special day Tuesday morning with a peanut butter birthday cake and a matching cake hat.
She meets with patients to help them heal and gives staff and first responders a big morale boost during challenging times.
Roo also meets with family members of trauma patients to help them with grief and anxiety. Officials said she's popular at the hospital and stays busy making people smile.
