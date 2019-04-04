LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vaccines for measles, mumps and chickenpox will be available at reduced prices at two upcoming health fair clinics.
The University of Louisville and the Department of Public and Health and Wellness are teaming up to offer the clinics April 19-20. The clinics are being held in the wake of five current measles outbreaks throughout the U.S.
According to a news release from Louisville's health department, six measles outbreaks of three or more cases have been reported in four states, including Washington, New York City, New York's Rockland County, New Jersey, California’s Butte County and California’s Santa Cruz County.
Eleven other states, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, Oregon and Texas have also seen measles cases, although Louisville has not had any reported measles cases so far this year.
Kentucky has had one case involving an unvaccinated child living in the south-central part of the state who had traveled outside the U.S.
The clinics will be held at the U of L Vaccine and International Travel Clinic at 501 W. Broadway in downtown Louisville. Vaccinnations that usually range in price from $100-$150 per dose will be available for $40.
Because of the reduced rate, insurance cannot be accepted at the clinics, but medical spending accounts will be accepted, along with cash and bank cards.
Uninsured individuals can also receive MMR and chickenpox vaccines from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. Call (502)-574-5380 for information.
