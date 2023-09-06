LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People will have a chance at winning a brand new home in Louisville, courtesy of HGTV.
"HGTV Urban Oasis 2023" chose Louisville as the location for this year's newly-built and fully-furnished home in Paristown Point near the Highlands.
"I'm hoping that it kind of jump starts the rest of this street to kind of put a little effort into their curb appeal because the potential is incredible," said Brian Patrick Flynn, interior designer for "HGTV Urban Oasis 2023."
The bungalow-style home, built by local builder Twin Spires Remodeling, features four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. In addition to the new home and everything inside, the winner will also receive a new Mercedes Benz, a $50,000 check along with a 5-year supply of Viva paper towels.
Flynn said he designed the home to appeal to everyone and tried to capture the essence of Louisville and its heritage. He included pin stripes and gender-neutral floral designs as an ode to Derby culture.
"I'm hoping that what we've done to this house to preserve it and make it fit its historical accuracy as a craftsman or a bungalow but with a lifestyle that fits 2023," he said.
Flynn said the house is Derby party ready.
"The car port can be used to seat like 20 people for an incredible derby dinner," he said. "Off of the second floor loft we have like a 300- or 400-square-foot second story deck, so I cannot imagine how party friendly this house will be during Derby."
Entries for the giveaway open at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, and run through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. To enter, click here.
"HGTV Urban Oasis 2023" airs Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. on HGTV.
