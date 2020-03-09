LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hotel Distil will hold a job fair Tuesday.
The downtown Louisville hotel, along with Moxy Louisville, Bitters End, Zombie Taco and Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse are all hiring for positions including bartenders, servers, housekeepers and managers. Jobs will be offered on the spot.
The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hotel Distil, 101 W. Main St. in the Reserve, Cask and Rickhouse rooms.
To see all available positions and apply before the job fair, click here for Hotel Distil jobs, and here for Moxy Louisville jobs.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.