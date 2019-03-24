LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The razors and trimmers came out on Sunday to raise money for childhood cancer research.
More than 100 people shaved their heads at Mile Wide Beer Co. in Louisville for the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation event.
Many of the volunteers signed up ahead of time, but some decided last minute to shave their heads.
Buckets were passed around for people to throw in money as each head was buzzed.
There was also face painting and games for kids, and food was donated by Texas Roadhouse for the event. There was no shortage of smiles all around.
"It's just crazy and people are donating money left and right because they are supporting these heroes up here shaving their heads," event organizer vicki Brandt said.
Sunday's event raised more than $80,000 for childhood cancer research.
Similar events have been held across Kentucky this month to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.
