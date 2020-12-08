LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State health officials are reporting 5,457 new coronavirus infections and 124 additional COVID-19 deaths as Indiana sees a slight increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations following a recent drop.
The 124 additional deaths reported Tuesday by the State Department of Health pushes Indiana's pandemic death toll to 6,109, including both confirmed and presumed infections.
The state agency also reported that 3,250 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday at Indiana's hospitals -- an increase from the 3,214 hospitalized as of Sunday. The weekend marked the first increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the state's reported hospitalizations began declining after reaching a peak of 3,460 on Nov. 30.
Indiana's statewide seven-day positivity rate for the week ending Dec. 1 is 14%. In southern Indiana, Clark County has a positivity rate of 15%, Scott County is at 14.7%, Washington County is at 13.9%, Floyd County is at 13.5% and Harrison County is at 11.9%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
