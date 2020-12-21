LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- SNAP recipients in Indiana can now use their EBT cards to buy groceries online from Aldi.
The state just rolled out this third option to allow SNAP users to buy groceries online for pickup or delivery from Aldi through Instacart, Amazon and Walmart.
Online purchases for SNAP users were approved earlier this year. All participants are automatically eligible to participate in the program.
The state says the service will stay in place even after the pandemic.
For guidelines and more information, as well as directions for online grocery ordering, click here.
