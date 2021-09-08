LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is temporarily closing 11 Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches -- including one in New Albany -- citing a lack of employees.
"Like many businesses across our state, we are experiencing unprecedented staffing shortages," the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles posted on its official Facebook page. "When we operate all branches with a reduced staff, our wait increases. By closing a handful of our branches in strategic areas, we are able to reallocate branch staff to larger locations."
The agency says the following branches closed on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and are scheduled to resume regular business hours the week of Oct. 3.
- Alexandria
- Danville
- Evansville North
- Indianapolis - Madison Avenue
- Greenfield
- Nappanee
- New Albany
- New Haven
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says the temporary closures will result in, "faster transaction times for everyone because we have enough staff to properly support the branch and maintain good customer service."
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.