LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring as it prepares for the colder months.
It's hosting Winter Seasonal Hiring Events at 13 locations across the state from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Winter seasonal positions run between early November and early April. Pay starts at $20 per hour for full-time work and $24 an hour for snowplow-only jobs.
Work includes general highway maintenance, repairing and installing traffic signs, snow and ice removal and other winter operations duties.
INDOT said interviews will be conducted on-site, and team members will be there to answer questions and give information.
Applicants must have a commercial driver's license. Registration isn't required to attend the hiring events.
For a full list of hiring fair locations, click here.
