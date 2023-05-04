LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To celebrate Star Wars Day -- May the Fourth -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is hosting a free movie night at Iroquois Amphitheater.
"Rogue One: A Star War Story" will start at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.
The Star Wars Legion of Bluegrass Cosplayers will be there to take pictures, and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Below is the full lineup this season at Iroquois Amphitheater:
- May 4: Free Summer Movie Night (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- May 5: Gary Clark Jr.
- May 21: Kansas
- May 28: Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
- June 2: Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence
- June 7: Free Summer Movie Night (Encanto)
- July 13: Little Feat
- July 20: Fitz and The Tantrums
- July 27: Clutch
- Aug. 1: America
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.