Iroquois Amphitheater

Iroquois Amphitheater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To celebrate Star Wars Day -- May the Fourth -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is hosting a free movie night at Iroquois Amphitheater.

"Rogue One: A Star War Story" will start at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

The Star Wars Legion of Bluegrass Cosplayers will be there to take pictures, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Below is the full lineup this season at Iroquois Amphitheater:

  • May 4: Free Summer Movie Night (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
  • May 5: Gary Clark Jr.
  • May 21: Kansas
  • May 28: Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
  • June 2: Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence
  • June 7: Free Summer Movie Night (Encanto)
  • July 13: Little Feat
  • July 20: Fitz and The Tantrums
  • July 27: Clutch
  • Aug. 1: America

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.