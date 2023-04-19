LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 85th season at Iroquois Amphitheater kicks off later this month with a free concert.
The Louisville Youth Orchestra will perform at the south end venue at 4 p.m. April 30 to kick off the season. Louisville Metro Parks announced the full lineup at Iroquois Amphitheater on Wednesday.
"We're looking forward to welcoming the community back to experience the charm of the Iroquois Amphitheater for the 85th season," Louisville Mayor Greenberg said in a news release Wednesday. "It's an honor to be home of the official Amphitheater of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, nestled in vibrant south Louisville."
Here's the full lineup of acts:
- April 30: Louisville Youth Orchestra
- May 4: Free Summer Movie Night (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- May 5: Gary Clark Jr.
- May 21: Kansas
- May 28: Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
- June 2: Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence
- June 7: Free Summer Movie Night (Encanto)
- July 13: Little Feat
- July 20: Fitz and The Tantrums
- July 27: Clutch
- Aug. 1: America
Fans will have a chance to win two tickets to the Gary Clark Jr. show on Kentucky Oaks night. Check the Iroquois Amphitheater Facebook page for more information.
"I'm thrilled to help usher in Iroquois Amphitheater's 85th season," Metro Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell, D-15, said in a news release Wednesday. "The Amphitheater is not only a crown jewel of the south end, but for Louisville as a whole, providing a spectacular place for people to soak in the arts while being surrounded by nature."
