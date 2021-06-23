LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The historic Iroquois Amphitheater is kicking off its 2021 season with full-capacity crowds for live performances and a boxing match on July 2.
Here's a list of upcoming performances:
Road to Greatness Tour: Dixon vs. Flores - July 2
Carlos Dixon, the current World Boxing Council (WBC) Junior World Super Featherweight Champion, will face former world title challenger Moises Flores in Dixon's first fight since January 2020 at Louisville Memorial Auditorium. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
JJ Grey & Mofro with Southern Avenue - July 3
JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. The man is fearless. CLICK HERE for tickets.
Brothers Osborne We're Not For Everyone Tour - July 23
With special guest Tenille Townes. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets.
REO Speedwagon - July 25 - SOLD OUT
REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums and is known for hits like "Can’t Fight This Feeling," "Time For Me To Fly," and "Roll With The Changes." The concert starts at 8 p.m.
The Wizard of Oz - July 30 - August 2
The magic of the movie live on stage, starring Barry Bernson as the Wizard. CLICK HERE for tickets. The curtain rises at 6:30 p.m. for the July 30 show, and at 8 p.m. for subsequent performances.
Watchhouse (Formerly Mandolin Orange) - August 6
Watchhouse would have been Mandolin Orange’s sixth album but is instead its first also under the name Watchhouse, a moniker inspired by Andrew Marlin’s place of childhood solace. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets.
Moon Taxi - August 7
Since forming in 2006, Moon Taxi have brought their genre-bending musicality to a boldly adventurous body of work. The concert starts at 8 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets.
Louis the Child with Special Guests - August 11
Since 2013, the Chicago-bred duo—Freddy Kennett and Robby Hauldren—have popped off as a phenomenon streamed over one billion streams on Spotify alone and endorsed by pop royalty such as Taylor Swift and Lorde. The concert starts at 7 P.M. CLICK HERE for tickets.
The String Cheese Incident - August 13-14
The group is celebrating its 25th year with a 2-day concert. CLICK HERE for tickets. The concerts start at 7 p.m. on both days.
Old Crow Medicine Show - August 19
Old Crow Medicine Show got their start busking on street corners in 1998, from New York State and up through Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. CLICK HERE for tickets.
Louisville Jazz Festival - August 20-21
Get ready for two days of music as Euge Groove travels the Bourbon Trail. Doors open at 6:30 both days. CLICK HERE for tickets.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Dee White - September 1
With a refreshed lineup and newfound energy, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets.
Parker McCollum - September 4
A singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and dedicated road warrior, Parker McCollum began building a following in his native Texas with 2015's. The Limestone Kid. Doors open at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets.
Ani DiFranco & Indigo Girls - September 11
SOLD OUT.
Rod Wave: Soulfly Tour - September 15
Blessed with a special singing voice, and the knowledge of how best to use it, Florida's Rod Wave is taking his own path to the top of the game. The show starts at 8 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets.
Three Dog Night With Special Guest Danny McGaw - September 16
Three Dog Night, now in its 5th decade, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets.
Melissa Etheridge - September 23
Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. CLICK HERE for more information and ticket availability.
.38 Special - September 25
After more than four decades, 38 SPECIAL continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance. The concert starts at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6.
Tickets go on sale June 25. CLICK HERE for more information.
Amos Lee with Mutlu - September 26
With MY NEW MOON, his seventh album, Amos Lee reaches into experiences of hope, hopelessness, loss, and renewal. The result is the most wide-ranging musical effort of his career. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:30. CLICK HERE for tickets.
